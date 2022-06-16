Priyadarshan’s Next To Star Young Actor Shane Nigam In Lead Role: Reports

Malayalam Industry’s young star, Shane Nigam will soon be collaborating with the veteran director Priyadarshan for a film, suggest reports. According to reports, Priyadarshan will be directing a film that casts Shane in the lead role. Not just this, a photo of their meeting at Priyadarshan’s office is going viral on the Internet and fans can’t wait to witness the magic created by these two. Recently, Shane shared a photo on his Instagram dropping a hint about his upcoming film with the director.

In the photo shared by Shane, we can see Shane and Shine Tom Chacko with the director at his studio in Chennai. Captioning the photo, the actor wrote, “Truly a memorable day.” As soon as the photo went online, fans flooded Shane’s post with congratulatory messages. One of the users commented, “Congratulations Shane. What a great hook. You’re really blessed and lucky to work along with such an amazing filmmaker, do well bud” while another one wrote, “Congratulations and Best Wishes”

If reports are to be believed then Shane and Priyadarshan’s film is expected to start rolling this September. Along with the young actor, the film will also have Arjun Ashokan, Shine Tom Chacko, Sidhique, Johny Antony, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Appani Sharath in various important roles. However, no official announcement has been made by the makers or the director yet. The title and plot of the film are yet to be revealed.

Apart from this untitled film, Priyadarshan is also gearing up for another film with Mohanlal. The film is said to be a sports drama and Mohanlal is putting his sweat and blood to fit the cast. Various reports are surfacing that Mohanlal’s film might see a slight delay due to the director’s commitment to Shane’s film. Now, it’ll be interesting to see this young actor and veteran director duo together in a film.

