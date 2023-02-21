Actress Priyadharshini Neelakandan is a famous face of the Tamil entertainment industry. She is also a TV anchor and news reader. She has also acted in several Tamil films. She made her acting debut in 1984, with the Tamil movie Dhavani Kanavugal directed by K Bhagyaraj. The film was a hit and was later dubbed in Telugu as Ammaayiluu Preminchandi.

Apart from her acting prowess, the actress is also a fashion enthusiast and her Instagram feed proves it. On Tuesday, the actress posted a couple of pictures in her traditional attire and they are currently causing a stir on social media. In the snaps, Priyadharshini can be seen slaying in a beige colour suit which she paired with an off-white dupatta. The actress looks absolutely stunning. Priyadharshini opted for minimal makeup and kept her tresses open as she posed for the camera. The actress rounded off her look with a pair of golden earrings, a watch and a red bindi. See the pics:

Seeing the photos fans could not keep their calm. They rushed to the comment section and showered compliments for their favourite actress. One of the users commented, “Wow amazing pictures mam,” while another one wrote, “Elegance." “Beauty,” commented a third user.

Well, this is not the first time that Priyadharshini surprised her fans with her photos from photoshoot sessions. A few days back on February 8, the diva shared a picture in her casual avatar. The actress shared the following picture which was taken during one of her vacations. She is seen in a peach colour t-shirt which she paired with a black shrug. She opted for a no-makeup look and looked absolutely beautiful. See the pic:

Seeing the post, fans showered heart emojis in the comment box.

On the professional front, the actress is currently seen in the Tamil language drama series Ethirneechal. The television series also features Madhumitha, Kaniha and Haripriya in lead roles. The show is produced jointly by Sun Entertainment and Thiruselvam Theatres and has been written and directed by V Thiruselvam. The series premiered on February 7, 2022, on Sun TV and is also digitally available on Sun NXT.

