Priyal Mahajan on Age Gap with Umar Upadhyay: 'Doesn’t Bother Me'

Actress Priyal Mahajan, who plays the character of Purvi in Ekta Kapoor’s drama show Molkki, talks about the huge age gap between her and Umar Upadhyay, the lead person opposite her on the show. The age gap between them is 25 years. While Priyal is 19-year-old, Amar is 44.

Priyal said, “The age gap doesn’t bother me much. I learn a lot from him everyday. I have seen him in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, and now I am sharing screen with him. I am only grateful.”

At 19, the actress is also playing a mother of two in the show. “Like I learn from Amar sir, I teach them (Anushka Sharma and Rithvik Gupta) also. They are 10-14 years younger to me. They bring their colouring book on set, so I help them with it. We make fun of each other. However, they are also very professional. It has only been a beautiful journey.”

Molkki is a tradition where poor girls are married to wealthy men for money. Even though it is forbidden, Molkki is still practiced in some regions of India.

Priyal said, “My character helps me explore the harsh realities of the world, which we have not been exposed to. I hope people connect to my character and some change happens. Before the show, the word ‘molkki’ was alien to me."

She added, “Being an uptown girl playing a character that was born was brought up in rural areas require a lot of research, study and understanding of their culture. What is happening in Purvi’s life actually happens with women in Haryana."

Molkki airs on Colors.

