Priyamani Says She and Husband Mustafa Raj Have 'Very Secure Relationship' Amid Ex-wife's Allegations

The Family Man actor Priyamani has said that she and her husband Mustafa Raj are in “a very secure" relationship. Her comment comes a day after Mustafa’s first wife Ayesha claimed that their marriage was “invalid". Mustafa and Ayesha separated in 2013, and he married Priyamani in 2017. In an ETimes.com report, Ayesha has alleged that she and Mustafa have not even filed for divorce and she is still married to him.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama Priyamani said, “Communication is the key. If you’re asking about the relationship between me and Mustafa, by far… We are definitely very secure in our relationship, even though right now, he is in the US. He’s working there. We make it a point that we talk to each other every day. If he’s busy with work, he’ll probably call me or text me once he’s free. Or vice versa, if I’m busy with shooting, I would do that."

Ayesha told ETimes, “Mustafa is still married to me. Mustafa and Priyamani’s marriage is invalid. We have not even filed for divorce and while marrying Priyamani, he declared in the court that he was a bachelor."

When Mustafa was contacted by the publication for his comment, he denied Ayesha’s allegations. “The charges against me are false. I am paying the children’s maintenance to Ayesha regularly. She is simply trying to extort money from me." Mustafa went on to say that Ayesha and he were living separately from 2010 and got divorced in 2013. “My marriage with Priyamani happened in 2017, why was Ayesha quiet for so long?"

