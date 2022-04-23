Priyamani Says She 'Was Only Getting Similar Songs' After Chennai Express: 'Took a Break From Hindi Films...'

After making her Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Raavan, actress Priyamani did other significant projects including a song in Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Chennai Express. But, it was The Family Man, which helped her gain recognition in the film industry.

Notably, Priyamani was not seen in any major project after her item song in Chennai Express and left a mark six years later in The Family Man. In conversation with Hindustan Times, the actress revealed that she was never really away from the Hindi cinema and insisted that she has grown up watching Hindi films.

“I have grown up watching those films, actors like Aamir (Khan), Shah Rukh (Khan), Salman (Khan),” Priyamani was quoted as saying. She added that being born in Bengaluru, she enjoyed both English and Hindi films.

Talking about her decision to enter Bollywood, Priyamani said that she took her time to “proudly enter this industry.”

She further shed light on her career after Chennai Express and said that a problematic image had been formed of her after she did the song. Priyamani highlighted that “Hindi cinema has a wider, pan-India audience” and said that even NRI audiences tend to watch a lot of Hindi films.

Talking of her career in the Hindi film industry, Priyamani said that she was glad that she kicked off her journey with 2010 Raavan. Following this, she also starred in the 2010 film Rakta Charitra and finally did the One Two Three Four Get on the Dance Floor song in Chennai Express.

Priyamani further underlined that she wanted to take a break from acting after the song as she kept getting similar offers for doing item numbers. “I didn’t want to be like that,” the actress asserted. Hinting at the fame she received later with the Amazon Prime Video web series, Priyamani said that “Then came The Family Man, and the rest is history.”

With the theatres opened again and filmmakers preferring theatrical releases for their movies, Priyamani was asked if OTT content will still receive the same love. She responded that the web series will continue to have a massive fan following and that the craze “will never die down.”

