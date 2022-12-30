Priyamani-Starrer Bhamakalapam To Have Its World TV Premiere On New Year’s Day

Abhimanyu Tadimeti’s directorial Bhamakalapam, featuring Priyamani, is all set for its world television premiere on New Year’s Day, January 1. The crime comedy thriller has received rave reviews from critics. The story is centred on the female protagonist Anupama Mohan, played by Priyamani, who is a homemaker and YouTuber, known for her amazing culinary skills. But her happy life takes a turn when she stumbles upon a dead body and gets trapped in the world of smuggling and murders.

The film is touted to be a laughing riot. In an interaction, director Abhimanyu said that the film is inspired by a traditional dance form of Andhra Pradesh by the same name, and is further based on Goddess Sathyabhama killing the demon Narakasura, which is also the notion of the film.

Talking about Priyamani’s role, he said that the actress’ character is designed to be a headstrong woman who will go to any length to save herself and her family. The film’s message is to showcase the triumph of good over evil. “With the World Television Premiere on Colors Tamil, we are confident that the film will appeal to more masses and be appreciated by all,” he added.

Priyamani also shared that the filming of Bhamakalapam was undertaken during COVID-19 in Hyderabad, and was completed in a span of only 25 days. Speaking about her experience playing the character, she said: “A character like Anupama, who is loud and nosy, is completely opposite to what I am in reality. With its World Television Premiere in Colors Tamil, I am confident that more of the viewers will get to see me in a new light, and will have a great weekend watch.”

Apart from Priyamani, John Vijay, Shanthi Rao, Sharanya Pradeep and Kishore are in the key roles in the film.

The film will premiere on TV on Sunday, January 1 at 2 pm on Colors Tamil.

