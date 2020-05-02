MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Priyank Sharma Dances As Girlfriend Benafsha Soonawalla Sings In This Adorable Video; Watch

Image courtesy: Instagram

Image courtesy: Instagram

Benafsha took to Instagram to post a video in which Priyank is seen dancing while she is singing.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 2, 2020, 8:41 AM IST
Actors Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawala are enjoying the lockdown period by indulging in what they love the most -- dancing and singing.

Benafsha took to Instagram to post a video in which Priyank is seen dancing and she is singing.

The two have been rumoured to be together for long but it was just a few weeks ago that they confirmed their relationship.

View this post on Instagram

♥️

A post shared by Benafsha Soonawalla (@benafshasoonawalla) on

Priyank made his relationship with Bigg Boss 11 housemate Benafsha official with a mushy photo online.

In the photo, the two were seen cosied-up, with Priyank's lips on her cheek. He simply captioned it: "Confirmation", with a red heart emoji.

Benafsha also used the same image and got little musical for the caption. She used pop star Justin Bieber's song to describe her emotion: "Can't nobody keep me like you, Call it unconventional, My love is habitual."

For the uninitiated, Priyank and Benafsha, who recently confirmed their relationship on social media, were earlier dating Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood, respectively. Divya and Varun are now a couple.

