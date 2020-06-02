Priyank Sharma on Bigg Boss Co-contestant Hina Khan: We are Genuine Friends

Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma were co-contestants on season 11 of the reality show Bigg Boss. The two developed a bond on the show, which has survived even outside the house. Priyank and Hina starred in a music video too, recently.

Talking about his friendship with Hina, Priyank said that she has put a lot of hard work in her career and praised her for her discipline as well.

Priyank told Times of India in an interview, "First of all, I completely salute her for doing one show (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) for eight years. For eight long years going to the sets every day is not easy. That's a lot of consistency and hard work. A lot of people may not understand because they have not been in that shoe. But I can totally relate because I have seen that lady giving her all out when it comes to shooting. When it comes to discipline, she is completely on point. There is nothing going wrong when it comes to discipline. I think that is her key to success."

He said that despite a lot of negativity, their friendship has survived. "We met in the show and after that we have been friends. We have pure respect for each other. In any relationship, there is lot of give and take. Hina and I have been genuine friends and we share lot of love and respect. I know many people had problem with our bond but I don’t know why. Hina and I were clueless," he said.

