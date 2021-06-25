Priyank Sharma Opens Up On Rumours Of Break-Up With Benafsha Soonawalla

There have been rumours that television actor Priyank Sharma and VJ Benafsha Soonawalla broke up after the former cheated on her. The two developed feelings for each other during their time on the sets of Season 11 of Bigg Boss. At that time, they were said to be dating other people. While the VJ was with cricketer Varun Sood, the actor was in a relationship with his Splitsvilla partner Divya Agarwal. However, while Priyank and Benafsha were locked in the house of Bigg Boss, they came close.

While initially, the two claimed to be just good friends, their public display of affection on Instagram last year made it obvious that they were seeing each other. They have remained together for around three-and-a-half years, but recently some news articles claimed that the two called it quits. Rumours of their ugly break-up have been doing the rounds of the internet since then.

Now, the celebrity has finally opened up about his relationship and also addressed rumours surrounding their break-up. In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, he rubbished the gossips of their break-up and stated that every relationship has its ups and downs. But every bad phase can be surpassed depending on how much effort the two people put into a relationship to keep holding it. He assured his fans that he is going strong with the VJ.

Further in the interview, Priyank said he was approached by a lot of reporters when the rumours of their relationship going through a rough patch were rife. He expressed his disappointment at the fact that many tabloids resorted to cooking up stories surrounding their lives when they did not get a clear answer from him. He said he did not want to announce anything at that time.

The star further said the couple stopped posting pictures of themselves on social media because they felt they were attracting the evil eye. From now on, they have decided to keep their relationship much more private.

Priyank made his acting debut with the daily soap, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, but rose to fame after participating in Season 10 of Spiltsvilla.

