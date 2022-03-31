Priyank Sharma Recalls His Mom Told Vikas Gupta: 'Mera Beta Itna Sundar Hai Ladkiyan Pagal Hongi, Ladke Bhi'

Television actor Priyank Sharma made headlines after Bigg Boss 11 fame Vikas Gupta had accused him of bullying back in 2021. However, months after the actor has now opened up about the same and revealed what was his mother’s reaction to the entire controversy.

Even though Priyank refrained from taking Vikas’ name, he mentioned that his mother spoke to the producer after the controversy. “My mother once told him after all this controversy that ‘Beta muje pata hai mera beta itna sundar hai toh ladkiye toh paagal honge hi, but ladke bhi..’ and he laughed off," Priyank Sharma told BollywoodLife.com.

Priyank also mentioned that he does not think about his past anymore and has now understood who are his friends and foes. Addressing Vikas as ‘that person’, Priyank further claimed that the producer had also apologised to him later. “I don’t think so much about my past. I’m the person who believes in moving on. But all I want to say is that the person who claims that he is your friend never goes and publicly talks about your things. Matlab aap apne hai hi nahi agar aap duniya ko jaake bol rahe ho maine iske liye ye kia, woh kiya. Matlab kyun. Mai bahut achche se samaj gaya hu mere apne kaun hai aur aise log toh mere apne bilkul nahi hai. I never talk about this, but this is the first time I am revealing to you that person came and apologise to me for what he did," Priyank added.

For the unversed, in February 2011, Vikas Gupta took to social media and dropped a video in which he accused Priyank Sharma and Parth Samthaan of bullying him. He further claimed that the two actors had also threatened to make sexual assault allegations against him. Back then, Gupta also demanded a public apology from Priyank and Parth and wrote, “I am putting a stop to all this and filing a defamation suit against him and also want #ParthSamthaan and #Priyanksharma to give clarity on the same and issue a public apology by Tom otherwise the same will follow suit and will prove it as well that they are lying. I have been forced to take this step cause it’s affecting my work, personal life, and more.”

