Priyank Sharma to Ex-Girlfriend Divya Agarwal: I Haven’t Wronged You in Any Way
Priyank and Divya reportedly dated for a year after hitting it off on the sets of Splitsvilla 10.
Image: A file photo of Priyank Sharma
That reality TV couple Priyank Sharma and Divya Agarwal, who had an ugly breakup last year after Priyank joined Bigg Boss 11, is no secret.
The two reportedly dated for a year after hitting it off on the sets of Splitsvilla 10. However, things spiraled downwards for them after Priyank starting getting a bit too friendly with his co-contestant Benafsha inside the Bigg Boss house.
Interestingly, now Divya and Varun Sood (Benafsha’s ex-boyfriend) are featuring together on MTV’s reality show Ace Of Space and have been making several shocking statements about their former partners.
Fed up with the accusations, Priyank took to Instagram on Sunday to post a long rant. Though he has not mentioned who the outburst is addressed to, it is evident that it is meant for Divya.
In the long statement, he says he’s been responsible for a lot of Divya’s success and was with her at a time when nothing was working for her. He also wished her luck for the show she is currently on and advised her to succeed in life on the merit of her talent and not publicity gimmicks. In the caption, he thanked Benafsha for an unspecified reason.
“Ye kissa peechle saal JULY 2017 mein khatam ho Gaya tha aur ab tak patani kyu zinda tha! AB KHATAM ! Thank you @benafshasoonawalla and you know why #firstandthelasttweet #peace,” he wrote alongside.
Read his full statement here:
