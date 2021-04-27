Priyank Sharma Trolled for ‘Cheating’ on Benafsha Soonawalla, Reports to Cyber Crime Cell

Priyank Sharma has always been embroiled in controversies for his relationships. During his stint in Bigg Boss 11, he attracted the spotlight for ‘cheating’ on then girlfriend Divya Agarwal whom he met on another reality show MTV Splitsvilla 10. It was last year during lockdown that Priyank opened up about his 2.5 years long relationship with Benafsha Soonawalla. However, the couple is no more together for reasons unknown.

Ever sincethe couple has parted ways, Priyank has been trolled on social media for ‘allegedly’ cheating on Benafsha. Although he remained quiet for a long time, he opened up about it just recently. Taking to Instagram, Priyank talked about ‘harassment’ he has been facing all this while. Posting the screenshots of accusations and hate comments he and his family have been receiving, Priyank talked about his harrowing experience.

While responding to the troll, he wrote that it has been two years that the ‘fan’ has been troubling him. The troll has been harassing/tagging him, his familyand friends using over 2000 different accounts. Following the same pattern at the same time, the person is pestering him everyday. Priyank seemed so annoyed that he even abused the person and called him a shame and his act shameful.

"You can’t be a fan you OBSESSED FUCK you are a SHAME,"He further asked him if he was getting paid for harassing him. He even warnedthe person to not take his admirers down by calling himself one. He elaborated that now he is done with the torture and would inform cybersecurity authorities to seek help.

The couple confirmed their relationship earlier in the year by posting their picture together but later after February, the fans sensed some trouble in their paradise when the two removed their romantic footage on social media.

Priyank was last seen in the music single, Raanjhana, opposite Hina Khan, while he will next be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming intense thriller web series, Mumbhai.The actor will be working alongsideSikander Kher andAngad Bedi in the series and will impress the audience by portraying diverse characters.

