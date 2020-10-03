Priyank Sharma Wishes Girlfriend Benafsha Soonawalla on Birthday With This Romantic Pic

Former Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss contestant Priyank Sharma took to social media to wish his girlfriend Benafsha Soonawalla a happy birthday on October 2.

The 27-year-old actor wished Benafsha, who was also a Bigg Boss contestant, with an adorable post. Sharma posted a picture of the two of them and wrote, “A very happy birthday to you my wild baby! May god give you more strength, power and happiness to bear me. I love you.”

The couple developed their friendship into a relationship on the sets of Bigg Boss Season 11. However, at the time, Priyank was dating his Splitsvilla co-contestant Divya Agarwal, while Benafsha was in a relationship with Roadies fame Varun Sood. Priyank and Divya were dating since they participated in MTV Splitsvilla, while Varun and Benafsha started dating after they met on MTV Roadies.

However, the Bigg Boss house got Priyank and Benafsha closer. The two were often seen flirting with each other in the house, and never left each other's side. Their growing closeness also affected their relationships as their partners also saw what was happening in the show.

After the show, both Priyank and Benafsha dismissed the rumours of them being together for two years and said they were just good friends until they came out in the open about being lovers during the lockdown. Since then, their public display of affections is out on social media.

As a Bigg Boss contestant, Sharma was also asked to leave the show after he had gotten into a fight where he pushed his fellow contestant Akash Dadlani. However, he later made a comeback and stayed in the show.

Priyank will be seen in a music video Hum Tum featuring singers and sisters Sukriti Kakar, Prakriti Kakar and Raghav Juyal. The video will be out on October 6.