Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra Meet Legendary Larry Bird at NBA India Games
Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra set sisterhood goals at the NBA India Games in Mumbai. Priyanka posted images with Larry Bird on her Instagram.
Image of Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Larry Bird, courtesy of Instagram
Priyanka Chopra met with former Boston Celtics star basket-baller Larry Bird as she went to the NBA India Games between Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers in Mumbai. As per reports, Larry, who is known for keeping a low profile, was cheered by the crowd at the NSCI dome multiple times. Other celebrities at the games were Richa Chadda, Rannvijay Singha, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar.
The two actresses sat in the crowd as the match went on between the two teams. Interesting thing that Priyanka has her film The Sky Is Pink releasing on October 11 and she has been promoting her film in a new city in India everyday.
The two sisters had front row seats and enjoyed the game to the fullest. Parineeti, who was last shooting for her Netflix film The Girl on The Train in London for seven weeks, and has Saina Nehwal biopic coming up, and Priyanka set sisterhood goals at the game. They made Instagram videos all during the match and shared them on respective profiles.
Priyanka, who wore an orange pantsuit posed with Larry Bird later and called him legendary. She even posed mid-court and held the ball in her hand. See pics of the sisters outing here.
Priyanka is a fan of watching sports and goes out on such outings with husband Nick Jonas while she is in Los Angeles, United States of America. The two often go on NBA matches and baseball matches too. However, we wonder if Nick watches cricket and likes it as much as he likes Indian music and Bollywood songs.
