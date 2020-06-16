Priyanka and Siddharth Chopra Share Adorable Wishes on Mother Madhu's Birthday

Priyanka Chopra took to social media to wish her mother Dr Madhu Chopra a happy birthday. The actress shared a compilation video on the occasion that shows her and her mother's adorable moments together.

Sharing the special video on her mother's birthday, Priyanka wrote, "My backbone, my strength, my 3am call, my inspiration, my best friend, my mother, my everything ♥️ Happy birthday mom! I miss you so much right now and am missing our ritual of spending the day together. I will see you soon. Love you loads (sic)."

Priyanka's brother Siddharth also shared a picture of her mother on social media, wishing her happy birthday.

Recently, Priyanka had also remembered her late father Ashok on social media on the occasion of latter's seventh death anniversary.

On the movies front, Priyanka has two Netflix films lined up-- The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao and director Robert Rodriguez's We Can Be Heroes. She is also working on The Citadel with Game of Thrones star Richard Madden and on a Ma Anand Sheela biopic.

Apart from these ventures, she is reported to have a role in The Matrix 4 and will also host an Amazon series with Nick Jonas.

Follow @News18Movies for more