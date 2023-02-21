Reports claiming Bigg Boss 16’s Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be soon seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki have been making headlines for a long time now. While there is no official confirmation to this so far, it has now been reported that not just Priyanka but her Udaariyaan co-star Ankit Gupta will be seen in Rajkummar Hirani’s film too.

Priyanka and Ankit As Couple In Dunki?

As reported by BollywoodLife.com, Ankit Gupta has also been approached by the makers of Dunki. The report claims that Priyanka and Ankit will be seen as a couple in the film. However, when the entertainment portal contacted Gupta and asked him about the same, he neither confirmed nor denied it. Asked if he would do such a role if offered, Ankit added, “I can decide only after knowing the role".

What Priyanka Said When Asked About Being a Part of Dunki?

Earlier, Priyanka also confessed that she is not aware of any such offers. “I don’t have any idea about Shah Rukh Khan sir’s film because I have just come out and haven’t got a chance to speak with anyone. Salman Sir had asked me to meet him after the show that I know but there is nothing more to it as of now. For me, both SRK and Salman sir are like God. I have no idea about the offers," she told E-times.

Is It Only a Rumour?

Recently, a report by Pinkvilla claimed that Priyanka will not be a part of Shah Rukh Khan starrer and all such reports claiming the same are merely rumours. “Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is not a part of Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and all the rumors about the same are baseless," a source cited by the entertainment portal shared.

What Do We Know About Dunki?

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki will feature Shah Rukh Khan opposite Taapsee Pannu in the lead. The film’s shooting is currently underway and it is scheduled to hit theatres in December this year.

