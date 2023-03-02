Days after emerging as the winner of Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan is now all set to hold a series of concerts in several cities around the country including Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Jaipur among others. However, Stan’s Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is going to miss the mega show.

Recently, the former Udaariyaan actress was snapped by the paparazzi in Mumbai when she was asked if she will be attending MC Stan’s concert. Priyanka mentioned that she is too busy these days and therefore will skip the mega show. However, she sent her best wishes to the rapper. “All the best to MC Stan. Mere pass abhi time nahi hai, bahut busy hoon main. (I don’t have time right now. I’m very busy at the moment),” she said.

Mic drop 🎤🔥Yes this Priyanka i was missing since she had come out of Bigboss@PriyankaChaharO you go girl…just keep this savageness with you…we totally love it 😂❤️#PriyankaChaharChoudhary#priyankapaltan #priyankit pic.twitter.com/Tsplq9vnxV — Priya 💃♥️ (@Priya9418) March 1, 2023

Recently, Shalin Bhanot was also snapped by the paps when he confirmed that he will be attending MC Stan’s show in Mumbai. He also showered love on the rapper and said, “He is doing so good. I am so happy for him". Watch the video here:

Bigg Boss 16 concluded on February 12 when MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show. Siv Thakare was the first runner up of the show followed by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Other two finalists in the show were Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot.

Later, Priyanka also reacted to Stan winning the show and said, “Stan is a genuine guy and I am so happy for him.” She also thanked her fans for making her the second runner up and added, “To be able to live the entire journey and come this far is a huge achievement for me. Also, I believe that lalach nahi karni chaiye kyunki lalach kabhi khatam nahi hoti (one should never be greedy, as there’s no end to greed).”

