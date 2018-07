This is What Priyanka Chopra is Planning to Do on Her 36th Birthday With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is back in the United States and the buzz is that she would be celebrating her 36th birthday in New York City with rumored boyfriend Nick Jonas. As per a report in Pinkvilla , Nick is currently packed up with several work commitments and won't be able to fly out of the country and therefore, he and Priyanka will be hosting an intimate party with their friends in New York only.Priyanka and Nick have been travelling together non-stop for the past few months. Nick had earlier accompanied Priyanka to India, when they vacationed in Goa and the two also met the actress’ mother Madhu Chopra.On the work front, Priyanka will start working on her new film Bharat next week and sources have informed DNA that Nick Jonas would also be travelling to India once he wraps up his work commitments to be with his lady love.