News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

Associate Partner

  • Hyundai
  • Dabur
News18»Movies
1-MIN READ

Priyanka Chopra, Abhay Deol Lead Bollywood in Celebrating Joe Biden-Kamala Harris' Victory

Priyanka Chopra, Abhay Deol Lead Bollywood in Celebrating Joe Biden-Kamala Harris' Victory

After Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' victory in the ongoing US Elections 2020, Indian celebs including Priyanka Chopra, Abhay Deol and Anubhav Sinha celebrated the news on social media.

Celebrities of the Indian film fraternity congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, the first-ever woman to be elected Vice President of America, on social media.

Hailing Biden and holding up Harris' achievement as a shining example, Priyanka Chopra encouraged all girls to dream big.

"America spoke in record breaking numbers and the verdict is in... EVERY VOTE counts. I applaud everyone who voted in what was such a powerful display of how a democracy should function. It was amazing to witness this election in the US. Congrats to the President Elect @joebiden and Vice President elect @kamalaharris, the first woman VP! Dream Big girls! Anything can happen!!" she wrote on her official Instagram account.

Her post was accompanied by heart emojis and tagged #DemocracyRocks. She ended the note with the words: "Congratulations America."

Abhay Deol posted a funny Instagram meme that depicts Statue of Liberty taking aim to toss Donald Trump away with a slingshot. "Yup. It happened!" he captioned the image.

View this post on Instagram

Yup. It happened! Art by @vascogargalo

A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol) on

Riteish Deshmukh also expressed his thoughts with a dash of humour. "Achha chalta hoon, duaon mein yaad rakhna.. Err.. Ok BI-DEN," he wrote on the microblogging site.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...