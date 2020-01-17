Take the pledge to vote

Movies
Priyanka Chopra Adds a Bollywood Dash to New Jonas Brothers Music Video What A Man Gotta Do

Priyanka Chopra has added a dash of Bollywood to the new music video that her popstar husband Nick Jonas has released along with his brothers.

IANS

Updated:January 17, 2020, 4:05 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra Adds a Bollywood Dash to New Jonas Brothers Music Video What A Man Gotta Do
Priyanka Chopra has added a dash of Bollywood to the new music video that her popstar husband Nick Jonas has released along with his brothers.

Actress Priyanka Chopra has added a dash of Bollywood to the new music video that her popstar husband Nick Jonas has released along with his brothers.

In the video, What a man gotta do, Priyanka features with the other Jonas wives, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. The three wives had also starred in the Jonas brothers' 2019 music video, Sucker.

Priyanka took to Instagram on Friday to share the latest video with her 48.4 million followers.

"OUT NOW. #WhatAManGottaDoVideo @nickjonas @jonasbrothers," she captioned the post about the video in which singers and brothers Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas recreate classic films with their wives.

Priyanka even posted a brief video from the shoot. "Always need me some Bollywood #gotthewindinmyhair," she wrote.

A user also posted the brief portion of her hair flip. Take a look:

The song is shot in several locations, edited to match the Jonas Brothers dancing with their respective wives. While Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' portion of the video is shot in a high-school set-up and Danielle-Kevin's section in the suburbs, it is Nick and Priyanka's segment inside the bedroom that raises the heat in the music video. In What a Man Gotta Do, Priyanka and Nick can be seen seducing each other with their naughty looks and are seen dressed in oversized white shirts. Their segment seems like a nod to Hollywood film Risky Business starring Tom Cruise and Rebecca De Mornay. While Joe and Sophie recreate the iconic 1978 Hollywood blockbuster Grease, Kevin and Danielle improvise the popular stereo scene from 1989 romantic drama Say Anything.

A day prior to the release of the music video, Priyanka had given a glimpse of it and captioned it: "I'm risky... he's the business."

