Priyanka Chopra Admits Having a Baby With Nick Jonas is on Her 'To-Do-List'

Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Nick Jonas in Rajasthan's Umaid Bhawan Palace. The two first met during the 2016 Met Gala, where they walked together for Ralph Lauren and about two years later, the couple got hitched after a whirlwind romance. Now, Priyanka Chopra has opened up about future little Chopra-Jonases.

In an interview with Vogue India, Priyanka said, "Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list. I have homes in Mumbai and New York, which are very vertical cities. LA is more horizontal." Priyanka has opened up before about being a mother in several interviews, some even before she dated Nick. However, this reply makes us think that it is going to happen sooner or later.

Recently for Nick's birthday, Priyanka posted an adorable collage of some of the best moments of them together. She captioned it, "The light of my life. Every day with you is better than the last. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Thank you for being the most generous loving man I have ever met. Thank you for being mine. Happy birthday, Jaan. I love you."

Check it out:

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink. The film about the real-life story of author Aisha Choudhary, who had pulmonary fibrosis, received a four-minute standing ovation at its premiere in Toronto International Film Festival. Also starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf, the film will release in India on October 11, 2019.

