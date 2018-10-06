GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Priyanka Chopra Adores Nick Jonas and They're Very Much in Love: Parineeti Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been spending time with each other’s families and that bond is visible as well.

Updated:October 6, 2018, 4:16 PM IST
Image credits: Instagram/Parineeti Chopra
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took their fans by surprise when they made their relationship official after a traditional ‘roka’ ceremony in Mumbai earlier this year. They have been spending time with each other’s families and that bond is visible as well.

Recently, Priyanka’s cousin Parineeti Chopra revealed how she was the first one to know about Priyanka and Nick’s relationship. She thinks Nick is the right person for Priyanka. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Parineeti said, "Just day before yesterday I was sitting with Nick. We were sitting at home chilling and I was telling him how eight months ago, his life was totally different. No one would’ve thought that they were going to be engaged, to be married. And he was also like, this was totally bizarre and unreal. But, I always wondered who Mimi didi (Priyanka) was going to marry.”

She added, “I always thought who that guy would be. And when you meet Nick, it is kind of reassuring that she has found her one, the man who is right for her. He is funny, calm, normal, simple and he loves her. She adores him and they’re very much in love.”

Parineeti also revealed that she was shocked at first, when Bajirao Mastani actress told her about her relationship with the American singer, but she kept mum on the dates of marriage.

On the work front, Parineeti is busy promoting her film Namaste England with Arjun Kapoor.

