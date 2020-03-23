Priyanka Chopra Agreed to Play Naagin in Ekta Kapoor's Film, Katrina Kaif was Skeptical

Ekta Kapoor's Naagin is one of the most successful shows on television and its four seasons so far have been highest TRP gainers. However, the showmaker has had bigger plans with it. Ekta wanted to take Naagin to the big screen, with two of the most popular faces of Bollywood taking on the titular roles.

In a recent interview, Ekta revealed that she had approached Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif for a Naagin film.

“After The Dirty Picture, I decided to make Naagin as a film. I decided to take that concept to two actresses. I still remember, I went to Katrina and she told me, ‘After Dirty Picture, you want to make something pathbreaking’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I want to make Naagin.’ She looked at me and thought I had smoked something really nice. I think she wanted my dealer’s number, which of course is a joke. She was like, ‘Are you serious? You want to make something called Naagin in today’s time? Will people watch it?’" Hindustan Times quoted her as saying.

"Then, I went to PC; it was around the time when she was going abroad,” she added.

In a separate interview to Pinkvilla, she said that while Priyanka said yes to the film, Katrina 'didn't get the bigness of folklore'. Continuing she added that even though they said no to the script, she admires both the actresses and wants to work with them.

