English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Priyanka Chopra Agreed to Play Naagin in Ekta Kapoor's Film, Katrina Kaif was Skeptical

Priyanka Chopra Agreed to Play Naagin in Ekta Kapoor's Film, Katrina Kaif was Skeptical

Ekta Kapoor has revealed that she planned on making a 'Naagin' movie with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif as the lead stars.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 23, 2020, 9:31 AM IST
Share this:

Ekta Kapoor's Naagin is one of the most successful shows on television and its four seasons so far have been highest TRP gainers. However, the showmaker has had bigger plans with it. Ekta wanted to take Naagin to the big screen, with two of the most popular faces of Bollywood taking on the titular roles.

In a recent interview, Ekta revealed that she had approached Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif for a Naagin film.

Read: Ajay Devgn's Next a Comedy With Indra Kumar, Titled Thank God

“After The Dirty Picture, I decided to make Naagin as a film. I decided to take that concept to two actresses. I still remember, I went to Katrina and she told me, ‘After Dirty Picture, you want to make something pathbreaking’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I want to make Naagin.’ She looked at me and thought I had smoked something really nice. I think she wanted my dealer’s number, which of course is a joke. She was like, ‘Are you serious? You want to make something called Naagin in today’s time? Will people watch it?’" Hindustan Times quoted her as saying.

"Then, I went to PC; it was around the time when she was going abroad,” she added.

Read: Videos of Dolphins off Mumbai Coast Go Viral Amid Coronavirus, Disha Patani and Shraddha Kapoor Rejoice

In a separate interview to Pinkvilla, she said that while Priyanka said yes to the film, Katrina 'didn't get the bigness of folklore'. Continuing she added that even though they said no to the script, she admires both the actresses and wants to work with them.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story