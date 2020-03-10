Priyanka Chopra-Amitabh Bachchan Share Holi Celebration Pics, Sidharth Shukla-Asim Riaz Give Bigg Boss Reunion a Miss

Bigg Boss 13 contestants including Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh, Vishal Aditya Singh and Shefali Jariwala recently had a fun reunion and they all partied together.

The get together was hosted by Shefali and her husband and actor Parag Tyagi. Vikas Gupta and Hindustani Bhau also joined the gang for a fun night out. However, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee seemed to be conspicuous by their absence from the reunion party.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra opened up about his journey inside the Bigg Boss house and the end of his 3 year relationship with actress Akanksha Puri. "My relationship with Akanksha was going through a rough phase and it would have ended anytime. When I was offered the show, during a fight she told me that ‘now that you have got this show, so you will leave me’. As I was coming for the show I did not want to do anything negative (break-up) in my life so I left it on hold. Also, I told her that ‘if I get a girl on the show, I will move on’," he said.

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan turned nostalgic on Holi. The Bollywood actor took to Instagram to share throwback black and white photographs of his Holi celebrations over the years.

Some of the photographs are from the famous Holi celebrations of yore at RK Studios with legendary actors Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha and others, while Big B also shared Holi photos from his younger days where he can be seen celebrating the festival of colours at his bungalow Prateeksha with his wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek who was a kid at that time.

Actress Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a colourful Holi picture with husband Nick Jonas from their recent trip to India. The couple, who recently went back to USA celebrated Nick Jonas' first Holi in Mumbai and Pune.

Taking to Instagram, the Quantico actress wished her fans a happy Holi. "We have already been living in color over the past few days. Literally. Nick’s first Holi was made so special being home. May everyone celebrating have a very happy and safe Holi," she wrote.

On Holi 2020 let us take a look at how Bollywood needs to take accountability for downplaying sexual harassment against women in the name of the Holi spirit.

From excusing rowdy behaviour in the name of the festival to sexist song lyrics that glorify harrassment, it is high time for Bollywood to acknowledge that it has been acting as an enabler against the safety of women for many years.

