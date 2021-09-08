Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma Laud Indian Medal Winners at Paralympics

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anushka Sharma hailed the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Paralympics after the country recorded its best ever performance at the Games. India secured a total of 19 medals in Tokyo, including five gold, eight silver and six bronze medals, to finish 24th in the final medal tally. With this haul, India surpassed all its previous showings at the Paralympics.

Bollywood celebrities took to social media to congratulate the athletes and celebrate their wins. Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in London, shared a special video congratulating the Indian athletes who won medals at the recently concluded Paralympics in Tokyo, Japan. The video features all the winning moments of the athletes.

Hailing the country’s record showing at the Paralympics, Priyanka wrote, “#TokyoParalympics2020 Bravo Team India!!! 19 Medals a new record for us. Such an incredible show of discipline, focus and dedication! So proud!" (sic)

Anushka Sharma shared the medal tally of Team India. The pictorial representation showed medals won by the Indian contingent since 1960. Their previous best performance was at the 2016 Rio Games, when the contingent won four medals - two golds, one silver and one bronze.

The Tokyo Paralympics came to an end on Sunday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here