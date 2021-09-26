Priyanka Chopra and BTS Appear Back-to-back at Global Citizen Concert, Fans Speculate Band's India Tour

Hugely popular K-pop band BTS were the opening act at the 24-hour music concert Global Citizen Live. Their pre-recorded performance from Seoul was broadcast as fans swayed to their hit tracks Butter and Permission to Dance. Interestingly, Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared right before their act and fans could not help but wonder if this was a hint regarding BTS’ India tour.

**Sees Priyanka Chopra hosing the #GlobalCitizenLive and remembers BTS will be performing** Armys : Omgg Priyanka!!sksjsj BTS IS COMING TO INDIA CONFIRMED!! — 새⁷Sαҽ (@daebakbangtang) September 25, 2021

priyanka chopra : so,next artist is BT-Indiamys : yes BTS coming India, get ready ur a$!!— ᴮᴱIshika⁷vs uni. (@KTHsaxyphonist) September 25, 2021

Priyanka Chopra hosting I told ya'll BTS coming to India— paridhee⁷⛓| sam loml (@pasteltanniess) September 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Priyanka took the internet by storm when she hosted the Global Citizen Live concert in Paris. Her dress, with an Earth theme got a fantastic response from fans, which made her trend on Twitter. Priyanka wore a beautiful ensemble by designer Prabal Gurung as she hosted the concert on Saturday, which will be streaming live for 24 hours from different parts of the world.

Not only did Twitter users point out her beautiful dress, but also the fact that she made India proud by hosting the global concert in Paris. Meanwhile, the actress gave fans a glimpse into her trip on social media. She uploaded a picture with the popular Eiffel Tower in the backdrop and captioned in on Instagram as: “An Evening in Paris".

BTS’ new colab My Universe was performed by Coldplay live in New York. BTS also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean boy band that was formed in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment.

The septet composed of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook co-writes and co-produces much of their own output. Originally a hip-hop group, their musical style has evolved to include a wide range of genres. Their lyrics, often focused on personal and social commentary, touch on the themes of mental health, troubles of school-age youth and coming of age, loss, the journey towards loving oneself, and individualism.

