Priyanka Chopra and Daughter Malti Admire New York Skyline On Their 'First Trip' To The Big Apple

Priyanka Chopra is currently in New York along with her daughter Malti. On Tuesday, the global icon took to her official Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures with her little princess as they enjoy their first trip. In the clicks, the mother-daughter duo can be seen seated alongside the window as they adore the New York skyline. However, even with these pictures, Priyanka has not revealed her daughter’s face. “Our first trip to the big (apple),” PeeCee wrote in the caption.

Soon after the pictures were shared, friends and fans showered love via the comments section. Dia Mirza, Sonali Bendre, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh and designer Anaita Shroff Adajania dropped red heart emojis. “It’s just perfect,” one of the comments read. Another social media user called Priyanka and Malti ‘beautiful’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Even when Priyanka was leaving for the New York, she dropped a series of pictures with her daughter from their car and wrote, “Big (apple emoji) here we come.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first daughter in January this year. Later in the month of May, PeeCee announced that her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was finally home after spending 100 days in NICU. “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” she wrote. However, the couple has so far not revealed the face of their daughter.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



On the work front, Priyanka has several projects in her pipeline. She is currently working on the Hollywood film Ending Things along with Captain America star Anthony Mackie. Apart from this, she will also be seen in It’s All Coming Back. PeeCee will also feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Bollywood movie titled Jee Le Zaraa in which she will share the screen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Priyanka will soon make her OTT debut with Citadel.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here