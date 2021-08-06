Priyanka Chopra and Her 'Boo' Nick Jonas Are Playing Footsie in New Instagram Post, See Photo

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been savouring every moment since their long-awaited reunion, a few days ago. She was recently joined by her husband at her London home as he flew all the way from Los Angeles. Priyanka’s latest upload has romance written all over it. She shared a loved-up snap of their feet. Priyanka put on a pair of stunning Louboutins while Nick wore cool sneakers. The actress simply wrote, “Boo,” followed by a heart emoji on her Instagram stories, which spoke of a thousand emotions. She also tagged Idris Elba’s wife Sabrina Dhowre in the picture. It seems Priyanka is giving a nod to her charity campaign ‘about coming together through empathy and hope.’ It is named Walk a Mile in My Shoes.

Take a look:

Priyanka and Nick exchanged wedding vows in 2018. Both are global stars and are travelling the world for their work commitments. Ever since they got married, the lovebirds have seldom shared the same location and so often miss out on spending quality time together. Priyanka and Nick often share ‘missing’ posts on social media for each other.

Earlier this week, the actress celebrated her better-half’s homecoming with a post on Instagram. She welcomed Nick to the country and decided to mark the happy reunion by sharing a special picture. The adorable moment featured Priyanka and Nick embracing each other’s arms.

Last month, the duo marked their proposal anniversary with endearing posts for each other. Priyanka wrote, “My everything… three years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you.

Nick captioned the post shared by him on the occasion as, “3 years ago today”

Here are some of the couple's latest mushy posts on Instagram:

Priyanka and Nick will executively produce an unscripted series, which will focus on the Sangeet, a traditional ceremony that takes place before the wedding.

