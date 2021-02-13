Priyanka Chopra and Her Pet Diana get Fashion Advice from Instagram's Popular Dog Tika the Iggy

Fashion icon Priyanka Chopra recently found herself in need of a bit of advice herself. For that, she collaborated with Instagram's famous dog Tika over a video call. She dialed the current fashion Ace on the photo-sharing platform. Tika not only happily obliged but joined the conversation to give valuable tips on her fashion sense. A hilarious video of the chat was shared online.

The video opens with PeeCee asking Tika for her opinion on some of the outfits worn by Priyanka and her pet pooch, Diana. Then, we see the actress showing off several incredible looks. As the video goes on, we see that Tika reviews Priyanka and Diana's each change one after another.

Priyanka flaunts new looks after which Tika says what worked or didn't and why. A most common assessment of Tika for Priyanka included compliments like, "So trendy. So fabulous. I have two words for you Priyanka LOVE IT."

After checking out more of Priyanka and Diana's most fashionable appearances, Tika calls the global icon "trendy, fabulous, groundbreaking and iconic". However, contrary to mommy, it seems that Diana still has a long way to go. Turning her attention to Diana, Tika added, "You need a little practice, Diana."

Priyanka shared a video from the virtual interaction with Tika, an Italian Greyhound, and the reviews from fans are nothing less than sensational. Priyanka captioned, "All hands (and paws) on deck for my virtual press tour. Special thanks to @luxurylaw for taking my Zoom events to another level 😂 and @tikatheiggy for keeping @diariesofdiana humble!"

Currently, Priyanka is in London shooting for her project, Citadel. She will next be seen in Text For You co-starring Sam Heughan. She will share screen space with Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Neil Patrick Harris in Matrix 4. Also, Priyanka finally made her writer debut as her memoir Unfinished released, worldwide.