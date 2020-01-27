Take the pledge to vote

Priyanka Chopra and J Sisters Cheer Aloud as Jonas Brothers Debut New Song at Grammys 2020

At one point, during the Jonas Brothers' performance at the Grammy Awards 2020, Priyanka Chopra reportedly burst into her own choreography and Danielle Jonas followed her lead and danced along.

News18.com

Updated:January 27, 2020, 10:37 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra and J Sisters Cheer Aloud as Jonas Brothers Debut New Song at Grammys 2020
At one point, during the Jonas Brothers' performance at the Grammy Awards 2020, Priyanka Chopra reportedly burst into her own choreography and Danielle Jonas followed her lead and danced along.

The Jonas Brothers lit the stage golden at Grammys 2020 as they gave a high energy performance at the awards ceremony. Billy Porter introduced the boy band to the audience present in the vicinity, following which, the trio appeared in gold-accented outfits.

The brothers began their performance with their new song, titled Five More Minutes. In the love ballad, the trio asks their respective wives to "give me five more minutes with you." Making way through the audience, they reach the stage and transform it into a Vegas-style bandshell and break into an energetic rendition of their latest single What a Man Gotta Do live for the first time since releasing the track and its music video recently.

As Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas performed, the camera panned multiple times at the audience where their wives Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra, and Danielle Jonas cheered loudly and sweetly singing along with them. At one point, during the performance, Priyanka reportedly burst into her own choreography and Danielle followed her lead and danced along. Also, on their way to the stage, Kevin didn't miss his PDA moment and shared a kiss with his wife.

Take a look at the videos:

During the Jonas Brothers' appearance on Ellen DeGeneres show, Nick told the host that they had big things planned for the ceremony. "We have a very special performance lined up. We don't want to give anything away, but we're playing the new song that just came out, and then we're doing something else, which I don't think anyone's going to expect," he had said.

Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers were nominated for best pop duo/group performance for Sucker, but they lost out to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus's Old Town Road.

