Priyanka Chopra and J Sisters Cheer Aloud as Jonas Brothers Debut New Song at Grammys 2020

The Jonas Brothers lit the stage golden at Grammys 2020 as they gave a high energy performance at the awards ceremony. Billy Porter introduced the boy band to the audience present in the vicinity, following which, the trio appeared in gold-accented outfits.

The brothers began their performance with their new song, titled Five More Minutes. In the love ballad, the trio asks their respective wives to "give me five more minutes with you." Making way through the audience, they reach the stage and transform it into a Vegas-style bandshell and break into an energetic rendition of their latest single What a Man Gotta Do live for the first time since releasing the track and its music video recently.

As Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas performed, the camera panned multiple times at the audience where their wives Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra, and Danielle Jonas cheered loudly and sweetly singing along with them. At one point, during the performance, Priyanka reportedly burst into her own choreography and Danielle followed her lead and danced along. Also, on their way to the stage, Kevin didn't miss his PDA moment and shared a kiss with his wife.

Take a look at the videos:

The best part of the Jonas Brothers’ #Grammys performance is watching their wives Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas, and Sophie Turner’s reactions to it. pic.twitter.com/dfXo1EE1L3 — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) January 27, 2020

And here’s the J-Sisters’ applause for the Jonas Brothers at the end #Grammys pic.twitter.com/xmaBaeFZBc — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) January 27, 2020

During the Jonas Brothers' appearance on Ellen DeGeneres show, Nick told the host that they had big things planned for the ceremony. "We have a very special performance lined up. We don't want to give anything away, but we're playing the new song that just came out, and then we're doing something else, which I don't think anyone's going to expect," he had said.

Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers were nominated for best pop duo/group performance for Sucker, but they lost out to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus's Old Town Road.

