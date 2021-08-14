Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Adorable PDA Moment at London Restaurant Wins Internet

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are back together after professional commitments kept them apart for some time. The celebrity couple is utilising their time together to the fullest and recently they were spotted by some fans who couldn’t help but share their adorable photos and videos on social media. They were seen at a restaurant in London with the actress’ mother Madhu Chopra and the fans captured their PDA moments.

In the video shared by their fan pages, Priyanka and Nick can be seen having a conversation after which she gives a peck on his cheeks and they share a cosy moment.

Prior to this, Nick was in Los Angeles, while Priyanka was in London to shoot for Citadel. Since they have reunited, the couple keeps on sharing adorable moments with each other on social media.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has been busy with numerous projects. The actor wrapped her schedule for Matrix 4 and Text For You and has been filming her upcoming project Citadel in the UK. Backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, the series also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it.

