1-min read

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are Now Headed to This Destination Together; See Photos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were photographed holding hands as they walked through the Mumbai airport.

News18.com

Updated:June 30, 2018, 9:09 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra gestures to the papparazi as she leaves Mumbai with her rumoured boyfried Nick Jonas. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
After spending a romantic vacation together in Goa, Priyanka Chopra and her rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas are now headed to Brazil. The lovebirds on Thursday graced Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-engagement bash, where the two arrived holding hands.

They were also photographed holding hands as they walked through the Mumbai airport. While Priyanka was snapped in black sweatsuit and flats, Nick was clicked in a navy tracksuit which he teamed white sneakers and a New York Yankees hat.

If a report in People is to be believed, they both have left for Brazil, where Priyanka will accompany Nick to his concert at VillaMix Festival.

