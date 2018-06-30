English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are Now Headed to This Destination Together; See Photos
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were photographed holding hands as they walked through the Mumbai airport.
Priyanka Chopra gestures to the papparazi as she leaves Mumbai with her rumoured boyfried Nick Jonas. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
After spending a romantic vacation together in Goa, Priyanka Chopra and her rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas are now headed to Brazil. The lovebirds on Thursday graced Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-engagement bash, where the two arrived holding hands.
They were also photographed holding hands as they walked through the Mumbai airport. While Priyanka was snapped in black sweatsuit and flats, Nick was clicked in a navy tracksuit which he teamed white sneakers and a New York Yankees hat.
If a report in People is to be believed, they both have left for Brazil, where Priyanka will accompany Nick to his concert at VillaMix Festival.
