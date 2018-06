Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are Now Headed to This Destination Together; See Photos

After spending a romantic vacation together in Goa, Priyanka Chopra and her rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas are now headed to Brazil. The lovebirds on Thursday graced Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-engagement bash, where the two arrived holding hands.They were also photographed holding hands as they walked through the Mumbai airport. While Priyanka was snapped in black sweatsuit and flats, Nick was clicked in a navy tracksuit which he teamed white sneakers and a New York Yankees hat.If a report in People is to be believed, they both have left for Brazil, where Priyanka will accompany Nick to his concert at VillaMix Festival.