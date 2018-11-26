English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Pics: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Arrive in Mumbai Ahead of their Wedding
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have arrived in Mumbai ahead of their Jodhpur wedding.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have arrived in Mumbai ahead of their Jodhpur wedding.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' much-awaited wedding is just a few days away and the preparations are on in full swing. The couple has also arrived in Mumbai ahead of their Jodhpur wedding.
Priyanka, who was busy with the recently concluded schedule of The Sky Is Pink in Delhi, was spotted arriving in Mumbai with her fiance Nick early on Sunday. The couple was clicked exiting through the gates of the Kalina airport. Escorted by heavy security, the two quickly made their way to the car and didn't stop for any pictures.
On Saturday, a pre-wedding party was organised for the couple on the sets of The Sky Is Pink. Nick and Priyanka also cut a cake and popped some champagne with the core team of her upcoming film.
Priyanka and Nick’s wedding celebrations will reportedly kick-off on November 29 and continue till December 2. However, the details including the official dates of the wedding have been kept under close wraps so far, but according to those in the know of developments, it will be a close-knit family affair. Also, a separate celebration for her film fraternity friends will take place later.
As per reports, the couple will exchange vows twice. Firstly, as per Hindu rituals and secondly according to Christian customs.
Priyanka and Nick got engaged in a traditional 'roka' ceremony in August at the actress' Mumbai residence.
Follow @news18movies for more
Priyanka, who was busy with the recently concluded schedule of The Sky Is Pink in Delhi, was spotted arriving in Mumbai with her fiance Nick early on Sunday. The couple was clicked exiting through the gates of the Kalina airport. Escorted by heavy security, the two quickly made their way to the car and didn't stop for any pictures.
On Saturday, a pre-wedding party was organised for the couple on the sets of The Sky Is Pink. Nick and Priyanka also cut a cake and popped some champagne with the core team of her upcoming film.
Love, laughter and happily ever after to the beautiful bride-to-be!🎊 🍾♥️🌟#TheSkyisPink @priyankachopra @nickjonas #SiddharthRoyKapur #ShonaliBose @RSVPMovies #champagnecelebrations #BTS #delhischedule #delhidays #winterwarmth pic.twitter.com/0ClnD0cGyU— Roy Kapur Films (@roykapurfilms) November 24, 2018
Priyanka and Nick’s wedding celebrations will reportedly kick-off on November 29 and continue till December 2. However, the details including the official dates of the wedding have been kept under close wraps so far, but according to those in the know of developments, it will be a close-knit family affair. Also, a separate celebration for her film fraternity friends will take place later.
As per reports, the couple will exchange vows twice. Firstly, as per Hindu rituals and secondly according to Christian customs.
Priyanka and Nick got engaged in a traditional 'roka' ceremony in August at the actress' Mumbai residence.
Follow @news18movies for more
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Friday 16 November , 2018
Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Friday 16 November , 2018 Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Here’s Why Fans are Calling Captain America a Hypocrite
- Ahead of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Wedding, See How They Looked as Children
- Woman Had to Wash 3-Year-Old Son's Hair 23 Times. Here's Why
- Jawa Motorcycle to Launch 105 Dealerships in 1st Phase, Delhi, Mumbai Showroom Location Revealed
- Marathon Guide: The Best Tech Gear Picks For This Season’s Running Mission