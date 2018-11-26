GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
In Pics: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Arrive in Mumbai Ahead of their Wedding

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have arrived in Mumbai ahead of their Jodhpur wedding.

News18.com

November 26, 2018, 10:31 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' much-awaited wedding is just a few days away and the preparations are on in full swing. The couple has also arrived in Mumbai ahead of their Jodhpur wedding.

Priyanka, who was busy with the recently concluded schedule of The Sky Is Pink in Delhi, was spotted arriving in Mumbai with her fiance Nick early on Sunday. The couple was clicked exiting through the gates of the Kalina airport. Escorted by heavy security, the two quickly made their way to the car and didn't stop for any pictures.





On Saturday, a pre-wedding party was organised for the couple on the sets of The Sky Is Pink. Nick and Priyanka also cut a cake and popped some champagne with the core team of her upcoming film.




Priyanka and Nick’s wedding celebrations will reportedly kick-off on November 29 and continue till December 2. However, the details including the official dates of the wedding have been kept under close wraps so far, but according to those in the know of developments, it will be a close-knit family affair. Also, a separate celebration for her film fraternity friends will take place later.

As per reports, the couple will exchange vows twice. Firstly, as per Hindu rituals and secondly according to Christian customs.

Priyanka and Nick got engaged in a traditional 'roka' ceremony in August at the actress' Mumbai residence.


