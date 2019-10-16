Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Attend Screening of Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy in Hollywood
Priyanka Chopra, along with Amazon Studios, hosted the screening of Gully Boy, which is India's official entry to the Oscars this year.
image of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, courtesy of Instagram
While the two might have extremely busy schedules, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas find time for each other and are often spotted together at events. The couple was recently snapped at the screening of Gully Boy in Hollywood in the US.
Not only that, Priyanka Chopra herself hosted the screening alongside Amazon Studios. The actress arrived at the event wearing a peach and lavender asymmetrical dress. Director Zoya Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani were also present at the event.
Gully Boy is India's official entry to the Oscars. The film is based on the two popular Indian rappers, Naezy and Divine, who were portrayed by Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Apart from them, the film also starred Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz, and Vijay Varma. The film was well-received by critics and audiences alike. It also performed well on the financial front in India as well as overseas.
On her birthday on October 14, Zoya's brother Farhan Akhtar wished her on Instagram and wished for her to bring back home an Oscar. Gully Boy has been accepted in the Best International Feature Film Category for the 92nd Academy Awards. The Award ceremony is scheduled for February 10, 2020.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar and Housefull 4 Team Go for Early Morning Shooting on The Kapil Sharma Show
- Bhojpuri Actor Khesari Lal Yadav to be the First Wild Card Entry on Bigg Boss 13?
- Bigg Boss 13: Are Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh Getting Close Again?
- A Scene from Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' Has Become the Internet's Most Referenced Meme
- Puma Has an Interactive Store Where You Can Also Get Your New Shoes Customized