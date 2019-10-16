Take the pledge to vote

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Attend Screening of Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy in Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra, along with Amazon Studios, hosted the screening of Gully Boy, which is India's official entry to the Oscars this year.

News18.com

October 16, 2019
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Attend Screening of Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy in Hollywood
image of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, courtesy of Instagram

While the two might have extremely busy schedules, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas find time for each other and are often spotted together at events. The couple was recently snapped at the screening of Gully Boy in Hollywood in the US.

Not only that, Priyanka Chopra herself hosted the screening alongside Amazon Studios. The actress arrived at the event wearing a peach and lavender asymmetrical dress. Director Zoya Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani were also present at the event.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The #JSisters NEWS 🌸 (@jsistersnews) on

Gully Boy is India's official entry to the Oscars. The film is based on the two popular Indian rappers, Naezy and Divine, who were portrayed by Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Apart from them, the film also starred Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz, and Vijay Varma. The film was well-received by critics and audiences alike. It also performed well on the financial front in India as well as overseas.

On her birthday on October 14, Zoya's brother Farhan Akhtar wished her on Instagram and wished for her to bring back home an Oscar. Gully Boy has been accepted in the Best International Feature Film Category for the 92nd Academy Awards. The Award ceremony is scheduled for February 10, 2020.

