Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Go Out on Date in LA for First Time Since Engagement; See Pictures

Actress Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out for a brunch date for the first time after a trip to Mumbai, India, where they celebrated their engagement.The couple enjoyed a brunch date at noted celebrity hangout Nobu in Malibu on Sunday. The Quantico star wore high-waist jeans with a black shirt tucked in while her fiance wore a blue shirt and brown pants, reports eonline.com.Take a look at the pictures,Priyanka and Nick, along with their families and close friends, had gathered in Mumbai for pre-wedding festivities, including a traditional 'roka' ceremony, on August 18.Nick left for the US with his family a day later, while Priyanka went back to shooting her new Hindi film The Sky Is Pink.Just last week, the former Jonas Brothers member released a song with Robin Schulz called Right Now and may or may not have some hidden messages to his bride-to-be."And I swear, the next time that I hold you/ I won't let you go nowhere/ You'll never be alone, I'll never let you go," Jonas sings.