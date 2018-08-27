English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Go Out on Date in LA for First Time Since Engagement; See Pictures
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out for a brunch date for the first time after a trip to Mumbai, India, where they celebrated their engagement.
Actress Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out for a brunch date for the first time after a trip to Mumbai, India, where they celebrated their engagement.
The couple enjoyed a brunch date at noted celebrity hangout Nobu in Malibu on Sunday. The Quantico star wore high-waist jeans with a black shirt tucked in while her fiance wore a blue shirt and brown pants, reports eonline.com.
Take a look at the pictures,
Priyanka and Nick, along with their families and close friends, had gathered in Mumbai for pre-wedding festivities, including a traditional 'roka' ceremony, on August 18.
Nick left for the US with his family a day later, while Priyanka went back to shooting her new Hindi film The Sky Is Pink.
Just last week, the former Jonas Brothers member released a song with Robin Schulz called Right Now and may or may not have some hidden messages to his bride-to-be.
"And I swear, the next time that I hold you/ I won't let you go nowhere/ You'll never be alone, I'll never let you go," Jonas sings.
