Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate Grammy Nominations for Friends in Desi Style
The couple had thrown a congratulatory bash for their friends who were nominated for the 61st Grammy Awards.
Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
After making headlines while attending Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2019 Artist Showcase during the Grammy weekend, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got eyeballs rolling with their seemingly Bollywood style party that the couple threw for the international music stars. Priyanka posted several photographs of the celebration night on her Instagram account that was reminiscent of contagious desi vibes in foreign land.
The couple had thrown a congratulatory bash for their friends who were nominated for the 61st Grammy Awards ceremony that was to take place at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, California. Priyanka captioned the post, "What a great night celebrating our friends who are nominated for the grammys.. good luck to everyone tonight!! ❤️🙌🏽"
Nick also posted several photographs of the night on his Instagram account. He captioned the post, "Amazing night celebrating our GRAMMY nominated friends last night. Love you guys. Good luck to all the nominees today."
In the photos, we can see the attendees having a blast, along with the newly married couple. What caught attention was the dangerous-looking steel knife, with a black handle that was making rounds between the Jonas brothers, Nick and Joe. First, Nick was seen holding the sharp object in his hand, while he posed for the camera with Priyanka, holding cake in one hand.
Later, the knife was passed on to Joe, who said, “I cut cakes” and pointed it towards himself. He added, “Something that is really important to realise is that being nominated (for the Grammy) only happens to a few people. So accept this as a win.”
Nick was not nominated for any award this season, but it was surely nice for the couple to host a party for their close ones.
Priyanka and Nick celebrated #grammys night with friends and family 💕
