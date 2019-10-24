Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Concert Romance Wins the Internet Again; Watch Video

Of the many celebrity couples that can be seen romancing on social media, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are two who never fail in impressing fans. The couple's romance became an active topic of discussion again after they were seen sharing a kiss at one of the Jonas Brothers' concerts.

What is capturing the attention of fans now is a viral video of Priyanka Chopra watching her hubby perform on stage. The reason for this being a special video is a clear affection and dreamy expression on her face.

The couple was also making rounds on the internet for celebrating their first karwachauth together. On the occasion, Nick had expressed his excitement and shared some sweet words for Priyanka on social media.

Priyanka is currently accompanying the Jonas Brothers on their Happiness Begins tour. The brothers are currently on a break till October 27 following which they will perform in Mexico. The American leg of their tour will conclude on New Year's Eve. It is set to resume towards the end of January in Europe and conclude in Paris. Seems like we might get many more glimpses of their romance till the end of the tour.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.