Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are having the time of their lives in Aspen, Colorado. On Wednesday, February 8, the Only Human singer took to Instagram to share a “photo dump” from his Aspen vacation with his family. In the first picture, Nick had his arm around Priyanka as she held their baby. Their backs were turned to the camera. Priyanka and Nick were dressed in black and white ski gear, while Malti was dressed in a white and pink winter ensemble.

The following picture showed Priyanka and Nick cuddling while lying in the snow, the couple could not take their eyes off one another. Another image Nick Jonas posted showed Priyanka tossing a snowball at him while sporting a red beanie. Additionally, there was a single image of Priyanka Chopra pouting for the camera while posing on a bike. Nick also shared a few photos with their friends who were with them on the trip. Sharing the adorable pictures, Nick wrote, “Aspen photo dump."

Fans have been going gaga over the stunning pictures. One of the users wrote, “You guys are so beautiful together. God bless you all. Enjoy yourselves and stay safe." Another user wrote, “These pics are the Perfect Moments of your lives… so beautiful." One more user wrote, “what beautiful pictures. I just can’t get over them." Take a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Apart from the photo dump, Nick earlier shared a video with his fans on his Instagram handle where he was seen showing off his skiing skills. Along with the video, he wrote, “I feel it”.

Earlier, Priyanka also took to Instagram to share some adorable photos of her and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas enjoying a snowy day during their recent Aspen trip. The actress shared a slew of photos from her ski trip, which show her slaying it on the slopes. Priyanka posed for the camera while holding a stroller in the first two photos, while the third was a selfie with her friends. Priyanka posted the pictures with the caption, “Creating perfect moments everyday."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers were recently honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Priyanka Chopra was in the audience, sitting near the stage with Malti on her lap. This was their daughter’s first public appearance.

