Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Document Diwali Celebration With Friends In This Unseen Pic

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global icon and has made world domination her aim but the actress never forgets her roots. The actress celebrated this Diwali in LA with her hubby Nick Jonas. The celebrity couple has always managed to steal the limelight with their adorable posts on social media. All eyes are on Nickyanka whenever they step out,and they always make a splash with their sartorial picks. The couple did exactly that as they attended a friend’s Diwali bash in Los Angeles, where they currently reside. An unseen photo from the party is being shared by their fans where Priyanka and Nick are seen enjoying their time.

In the picture posted by Priyanka’s agent Anjula Acharia on her Instagram story, the Mujhse Shaadi Karogi actress can be seen looking stunning as ever as she donned a full-sleeve pink dress and paired it with matching heels. Nick, on the other hand, wore a black and white sweater, which was paired with black pants. and shoes. PeeCee’s agent also gave her followers a sneak peek of the decorations.She captioned it as: “Diwali nights in LA” and also tagged all her guests.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Diwali celebrations turned out a bit special this year as they welcomed their firstborn in January and this will be their first Diwali with the little one christened Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The actress took to social media to share a glimpse of her festival with her family. They were also joined by Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra. Priyanka shared a series of family portraits featuring her with her mother, her daughter and her husband.

In the first photo, Priyanka and Nick can be seen doing the puja as Malti sits on her mother’s lap. Madhu Chopra can be seen sitting behind them. The second photo shows three generations of Chopra women- Madhu, Priyanka and Malti. She also shared a couple of more photos of Malti where her face is covered with a heart-shaped emoji.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Love, peace and prosperity to all. From a heart truly laden with gratitude, I wish you all a Happy Diwali. Sorry I’m a little late but decided to stay in the moment just a little bit longer..From ours to yours. Love and light❤️PS: missed u @siddharthchopra89″

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra has many exciting projects to look forward to! It’s All Coming Back to Me, James C. Strouse’s romantic drama – which is the remake of the 2016 German film SMS für Dich – also starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion is slated for a February release next year. Chopra will also be seen opposite Richard Madden in the Russo Brothers’ highly-awaited spy series Citadel. On the other hand, dabbling between singing and acting projects, Nick Jonas also dipped his toes as a reality show judge by coaching The Voice Season 18 and 20 as well as being a dance creator on Dancing With Myself.

