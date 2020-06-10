Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Dole Out Couple Goals as They Dance Together on Yacht, See Pics

Some adorable images from last year of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have recently resurfaced online. The couple was clicked while sightseeing in Paris.

Priyanka and Nick were seen taking a cruise on the Seine River of the French city, ahead of the wedding of American pop singer Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. The couple had travelled to the City of Lights with family and friends for the second ceremony of Joe and Sophie.

The visuals show Priyanka and Nick looking stylish as they chilled and danced with friends on the yacht. Their holiday style was on-point as the duo is seen in comfy casuals. Priyanka slayed in a plunging resort dress decked with ruffles. She teamed her outfit with gold chains, sandals and sunglasses. On the other hand, the Sucker singer was dressed in a yellow printed shirt and jeans. He wore sneakers and sunshades to seal the look.

Take a look at their pictures:

Earlier, Nick had shared one love-filled monochromatic photograph on his Instagram page from the time. He wrote, “The city of love (sic.)”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner started dating in 2016 and got engaged in October 2017.

They exchanged wedding vows in a hush-hush surprise ceremony in Los Angeles on May 1. The two were married at a chapel by an Elvis impersonator.

The couple decided to get hitched again in the presence of family and friends which took place in Paris.

