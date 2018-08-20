GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Engage with Kids, Visit an Orphanage in Mumbai; See Pics and Videos

After announcing their relationship Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas decided to spend some time with Mumbai's St. Catherine Orphanage.

News18.com

Updated:August 20, 2018, 11:04 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Engage with Kids, Visit an Orphanage in Mumbai; See Pics and Videos
After announcing their relationship Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas decided to spend some time with Mumbai's St. Catherine Orphanage.
Loading...
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas ended all rumours and speculations about their relationship on Saturday, after sealing the deal a with traditional roka ceremony amid close friends and family.

The actor and her singer fiancé visited an orphanage in Mumbai on Sunday. The couple decided to spend some time with these children. Proud of his fiancé, Nick Jonas made a video story of it on Instagram. The American singer moved around in the video to show hundreds of children sitting on the floor, watching, clapping and laughing along, as Priyanka danced happily with one of the girls to the tunes of Tune Maari Entriyan from her film Gunday. Elated Nick captioned it with "St. Catherine Orphanage today. My heart is full".

#priyankachopra today at St Catherine's orphanage @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on



The two were joined by Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra and Nick's parents Kevin Sr and Denise Jonas, along with a few close friends.

Take a look!





#anushadandekar #papajonas today at St Catherine's orphanage @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on



To announce their relationship, Priyanka and Nick took to Instagram to share the news with fans. While Priyanka wrote, “Taken ... With all my heart and soul,” Nick chose to introduce the Quantico actress with, “Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love.”

While there were rumous that Nick proposed to Priyanka on her 36th birthday on July 18, news followed that he got a Tiffany & Co. store in London shut down to purchase an engagement ring for his lady love.

Nick and Priyanka stayed in touch after hitting it off last year at the 2017 Met Gala. In June, Nick also took Priyanka as his date to his cousin's wedding in Atlantic City, New Jersey in June. Later that month, the two travelled together to India to meet Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...