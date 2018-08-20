Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Engage with Kids, Visit an Orphanage in Mumbai; See Pics and Videos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas ended all rumours and speculations about their relationship on Saturday, after sealing the deal a with traditional roka ceremony amid close friends and family.The actor and her singer fiancé visited an orphanage in Mumbai on Sunday. The couple decided to spend some time with these children. Proud of his fiancé, Nick Jonas made a video story of it on Instagram. The American singer moved around in the video to show hundreds of children sitting on the floor, watching, clapping and laughing along, as Priyanka danced happily with one of the girls to the tunes of Tune Maari Entriyan from her film Gunday. Elated Nick captioned it with "St. Catherine Orphanage today. My heart is full".The two were joined by Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra and Nick's parents Kevin Sr and Denise Jonas, along with a few close friends.Take a look!To announce their relationship, Priyanka and Nick took to Instagram to share the news with fans. While Priyanka wrote, “Taken ... With all my heart and soul,” Nick chose to introduce the Quantico actress with, “Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love.”While there were rumous that Nick proposed to Priyanka on her 36th birthday on July 18, news followed that he got a Tiffany & Co. store in London shut down to purchase an engagement ring for his lady love.Nick and Priyanka stayed in touch after hitting it off last year at the 2017 Met Gala. In June, Nick also took Priyanka as his date to his cousin's wedding in Atlantic City, New Jersey in June. Later that month, the two travelled together to India to meet Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra.