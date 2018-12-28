English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' English Holiday Will Give You Major Vacation Goals
After a lavish wedding in Jodhpur and multiple receptions, Priyanka and Nick are busy holidaying with their family in the UK.
Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are not over with celebrations yet. After a lavish wedding in Jodhpur and multiple receptions, the couple is busy holidaying with their family in the UK.
Both Priyanka and Nick took to social media to share snaps from their wedding, Christmas celebration and a family road trip.
While Nick shared a picture with his 'boys' from the mehendi function, Priyanka posted a picture with her brother-in-law Franklin Jonas.
Taking to her Instagram stories the actress shared a snap of the invitation greeting from one of her wedding functions, whereas the other picture had Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas's dog named Porky Basquiat Jonas.
On the other hand, Nick's Instagram stories had candid pictures and videos of Priyanka. Take a look:
Lately, the newlyweds have been taking the Instagram by a storm with pictures of their English holiday. Last week, Priyanka shared an image of them all having a large Christmas dinner. Along with Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra, the picture features several members of the Jonas family, including Nick, his brothers Joe and Frankie, and Joe’s fiancé Sophie Turner. “From our family to yours. Merry Christmas 🎄❤🎉,” Priyanka captioned the photo.
Meanwhile, Priyanka posted two other photos earlier—one with the entire gang, including Nick, Joe, Sophie, Frankie, Madhu and Nick's parents Denise and Kevin Sr, and other with just Nick and Joe.
On the professional front, the actor will next be seen in Shonali Bose’s upcoming film The Sky Is Pink.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
