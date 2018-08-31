English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Enjoy Mexican Vacation After Engagement; See Pictures
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas enjoy a getaway vacation in Mexico.
Image Courtesy: Instagram
Loading...
It wouldn't be wrong to say that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are ruling social media with their romance. They started making headlines last year when they first appeared together at the Met Gala. Since then the two have taken the internet by storm and netizens can't stop gushing over them. From their dating to their engagement and now their Mexican holiday, everything around and about the couple goes viral in an instant.
Recently Priyanka was spotted with Nick in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. While Priyanka was dressed in a blue floral, Nick chose a bright orange t-shirt with denims. The couple looked fresh and happy in each other's company.
Priyanka also shared a couple of pictures in her Instagram stories.
Check out the pictures here!
Recently after their engagement, the two were also caught catching up for a brunch date in Los Angeles.
Priyanka and Nick, along with their families and close friends, had gathered in Mumbai for pre-wedding festivities, including a traditional 'roka' ceremony, on August 18.
On the work front while Priyanka is shooting her new Hindi film The Sky Is Pink, Nick recently released a song with Robin Schulz called Right Now, whichmay or may not have some hidden messages for his bride-to-be.
Recently Priyanka was spotted with Nick in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. While Priyanka was dressed in a blue floral, Nick chose a bright orange t-shirt with denims. The couple looked fresh and happy in each other's company.
Priyanka also shared a couple of pictures in her Instagram stories.
Check out the pictures here!
Recently after their engagement, the two were also caught catching up for a brunch date in Los Angeles.
Priyanka and Nick, along with their families and close friends, had gathered in Mumbai for pre-wedding festivities, including a traditional 'roka' ceremony, on August 18.
On the work front while Priyanka is shooting her new Hindi film The Sky Is Pink, Nick recently released a song with Robin Schulz called Right Now, whichmay or may not have some hidden messages for his bride-to-be.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Stree Movie Review: Rajkummar-Shraddha's Funny Ghost Story Has Something for Everyone
- Abhishek Bachchan on Two Year Hiatus: I Had to Go Beyond Films Like Happy New Year and Housefull 3
- Yao Ming in Wings as China's NBA Stars Seeking Asian Games Gold
- Naseeruddin Shah on FTII Chairman Anupam Kher: I Don’t Think He’s Been There More Than Twice
- The Kapil Sharma Show To Return With New Season, Confirms Troubled Comedian
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...