Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Enjoy Mexican Vacation After Engagement; See Pictures

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are ruling social media with their romance. They started making headlines last year when they first appeared together at the Met Gala. Since then the two have taken the internet by storm and netizens can't stop gushing over them. From their dating to their engagement and now their Mexican holiday, everything around and about the couple goes viral in an instant.Recently Priyanka was spotted with Nick in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. While Priyanka was dressed in a blue floral, Nick chose a bright orange t-shirt with denims. The couple looked fresh and happy in each other's company.Priyanka also shared a couple of pictures in her Instagram stories.Check out the pictures here!Recently after their engagement, the two were also caught catching up for a brunch date in Los Angeles.Priyanka and Nick, along with their families and close friends, had gathered in Mumbai for pre-wedding festivities, including a traditional 'roka' ceremony, on August 18.On the work front while Priyanka is shooting her new Hindi film The Sky Is Pink, Nick recently released a song with Robin Schulz called Right Now, whichmay or may not have some hidden messages for his bride-to-be.