Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Enjoy This Alia Bhatt Song On Their Romantic Drive, Watch

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are spending some quality time together this weekend. The new parents seem to have taken a break from their parenting duties to head out for a long drive in the sun. Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video from the ride. The actress revealed that they were on the road with Nick on the wheel. The couple was enjoying Bollywood music during their ride, with a song starring Alia Bhatt playing in the clip.

Although only the music was heard, it was enough to identify that Nick and Priyanka were listening to the reprised version of Ikk Kudi. The song, from the movie Udta Punjab, was sung by Diljit Dosanjh. Priyanka shared the video and tagged Nick in it.

It is no secret that Nick is a fan of Bollywood music. Priyanka has often shared videos of the Jonas Brothers singer jamming on Bollywood songs. In 2019, a year after their wedding, a video of Nick dancing on Morni Banke from the movie Badhaai Ho went viral.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick are yet to reveal details about their baby. The couple welcomed a baby earlier this year via surrogacy. They shared a post on Instagram, announcing the happy news. While the couple has kept the identity of the child under the wraps, Priyanka recently opened up about parenting.

Speaking with Lilly Singh for her book launch, Priyanka said, “As a new parent right now, I keep thinking about that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing on to my child. I have always believed that children come through you not from you. There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything. They come through you to find and build their own life. Recognising that really helped me, my parents were very non-judgemental in a certain way."

