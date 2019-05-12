English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Go on a Double Date with Newlyweds Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
An Instagram photo posted by Priyanka Chopra shows her hanging out with Nick Jonas and newlyweds Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas.
Image: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram
Loading...
Newlywed couple Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas hung out with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on Friday night where the "double trouble" enjoyed the Beetlejuice Musical in New York. The two couples can seen flashing a Playbill Beatlejuice booklet, while they pose for a selfie.
Sharing a picture of their good times together, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, "Double trouble! #beetlejuice was amazing! ❤️🙌🏽 to the cast and crew!!"
In another video, posted by an Instagram user, the two couples can be seen entering the theater, while the Jonas Brothers' new single Sucker plays in the background.
Sophie recently married her boyfriend Joe Jonas in a surprise Las Vegas wedding after the Billboard Music Awards. Sophie and Joe also made their first public appearance together after marriage at the recently concluded Met Gala evening. The couple was seen twinning in multi colour printed dresses. Nick and Priyanka also attended the Met Gala ball, where they were co-chairs as well.
A Jonas Brothers' documentary titled Chasing Happiness will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 7. The film will follow the three brothers from their humble beginnings all the way to their Billboard chart-topping reunion in 2019.
Also read: Joe Jonas 'Makes a Pretty Girl' as He Poses for A Selfie with Priyanka Chopra
See Chasing Happiness trailer here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Sharing a picture of their good times together, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, "Double trouble! #beetlejuice was amazing! ❤️🙌🏽 to the cast and crew!!"
In another video, posted by an Instagram user, the two couples can be seen entering the theater, while the Jonas Brothers' new single Sucker plays in the background.
View this post on Instagram
Magic May continues. Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at Beetlejuice. Fresh off the pink carpet at Metgala. Congratulations to the newly wed couple, Joe and Sophie. What a fun double date night. May 10: Ben Platt spotted at HadesTown. Magic May! __________________________________ #playbill #tonightsbill #broadway #offbroadway #broadwaymusical #broadwayshow #greatwhiteway #alexbrightman #curtaincall #beetlejuice #beetlejuicebway #nickjonas #priyankachopra #joejonas #sophieturner #gameofthrones #jonasbrothers #GOT #gotfinalseason #gotfans #thrones #metgala #metgala2019 #pinkcarpet #datenight #doubledate #doubledatenight
Sophie recently married her boyfriend Joe Jonas in a surprise Las Vegas wedding after the Billboard Music Awards. Sophie and Joe also made their first public appearance together after marriage at the recently concluded Met Gala evening. The couple was seen twinning in multi colour printed dresses. Nick and Priyanka also attended the Met Gala ball, where they were co-chairs as well.
A Jonas Brothers' documentary titled Chasing Happiness will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 7. The film will follow the three brothers from their humble beginnings all the way to their Billboard chart-topping reunion in 2019.
Also read: Joe Jonas 'Makes a Pretty Girl' as He Poses for A Selfie with Priyanka Chopra
See Chasing Happiness trailer here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Go on a Double Date with Newlyweds Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
- Akshay Kumar Feeding Stray Dog is the Best Sight for Animal Lovers
- Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
- Robert Downey Jr Shares BTS Pictures of His Final Moments as Iron Man in Avengers Endgame
- IAF Gets Apache Guardian Attack Helicopter by Boeing - Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results