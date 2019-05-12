Take the pledge to vote

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Go on a Double Date with Newlyweds Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

An Instagram photo posted by Priyanka Chopra shows her hanging out with Nick Jonas and newlyweds Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas.

May 12, 2019
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Go on a Double Date with Newlyweds Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
Newlywed couple Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas hung out with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on Friday night where the "double trouble" enjoyed the Beetlejuice Musical in New York. The two couples can seen flashing a Playbill Beatlejuice booklet, while they pose for a selfie.

Sharing a picture of their good times together, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, "Double trouble! #beetlejuice was amazing! ❤️🙌🏽 to the cast and crew!!"



In another video, posted by an Instagram user, the two couples can be seen entering the theater, while the Jonas Brothers' new single Sucker plays in the background.



Sophie recently married her boyfriend Joe Jonas in a surprise Las Vegas wedding after the Billboard Music Awards. Sophie and Joe also made their first public appearance together after marriage at the recently concluded Met Gala evening. The couple was seen twinning in multi colour printed dresses. Nick and Priyanka also attended the Met Gala ball, where they were co-chairs as well.

A Jonas Brothers' documentary titled Chasing Happiness will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 7. The film will follow the three brothers from their humble beginnings all the way to their Billboard chart-topping reunion in 2019.

Also read: Joe Jonas 'Makes a Pretty Girl' as He Poses for A Selfie with Priyanka Chopra

See Chasing Happiness trailer here:



