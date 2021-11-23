Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Have Crazy 24 Hours: From Separation Rumours To The Matrix Poster To Baby Talk On Netflix Roast

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have easily had the most eventful 24 hours of their lives between Monday and Tuesday, when the celebrity couple took over the online world, literally and metaphorically, with rumours of them parting ways, followed by their mushy romance on social media, and finally, the actress hinting at having a baby while appearing on the ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’. In between all this, Priyanka Chopra put out her first look from The Matrix Resurrections for her fans on social media.

It all began when Priyanka decided to drop ‘Chopra Jonas’ from her display name on her official Instagram account, which led fans to speculate about the couple’s current relationship status. The actress-producer earlier wrote ‘Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ which has now been changed to just ‘Priyanka’. But, soon enough, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra dismissed all rumours about the actress’ split with Nick Jonas. “It’s all rubbish, don’t spread rumours," Madhu Chopra told News18.com.

Priyanka herself seemingly quashed the separation rumours when she left a mushy comment on Nick’s latest Instagram video. Nick posted a video from his workout session on his Instagram profile. “Monday motivation. Let’s get it," he captioned it. Priyanka was quick to drop a comment that read: “Damn! I just died in your arms…" adding a couple of heart and heart-eyed emojis.

A quick glance at the comments section of Nick’s video will show you how happy NickYanka fans are to see all is well between their favourite couple. While replying to Priyanka’s comment, one of the users wrote, “Thank god you commented." Another one said, “This means everything is fine between them. Yay!"

This was followed by the release of Netflix’s comedy special, Jonas Brothers Family Roast starring Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas. The show also saw Priyanka as well as Joe and Kevin’s wives Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, respectively, in attendance. Amongst the most hilarious bits of the show was when Priyanka took the stage and trolled Nick and his brothers stating that her followers are more than their combined fan following on Instagram. Priyanka scores more than 70 million followers on Instagram. The actress then proudly declared herself to be the “most famous Jonas".

In the same stand-up act, Priyanka also mentioned that she and Nick are the only couple (in Nick’s family) who doesn’t have a baby yet. She then left her husband stumped with an almost baby arrival announcement. “We are expecting…," she blurted out before adding, “…to get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow." Nick was eventually left red-faced when Priyanka concluded, saying he is the only one she would ever “babysit, oops marry."

Priyanka’s roast has gone viral on the Internet, with fans dubbing her the “queen of sass". “Priyanka was the best the way she roasted everyone and the look on Nick’s face when she made the announcement. He looked shocked. There is a reason why we call her Queen," a fan tweeted after watching the comedy special.

Sucha slayer she is you rocked it and how best thing indeed about the roast so proud of you queen @priyankachopraLoved it so much you nailed itAnd your laughter so infectious truly #JonasBrothersFamilyRoast #PriyankaChopraSlaying as always Queen for life priyanka— अNMOL K MAHTANI (@aKm07) November 23, 2021

Priyanka was the best the way she roasted everyone and the look on Nick’s face when she made the announcement he looked shocked and how to be a successful actor and Instagram followers there is a reason why we call her Queen #PriyankaChopra#JonasBrothersFamilyRoast pic.twitter.com/MlkiN1pWSA— ShayPClove (@shayPClove) November 23, 2021

priyanka chopra’s part was the only thing good about that roast show of jonas brothers.— kraz  (@jungIibiIIi) November 23, 2021

On top of that, Priyanka treated fans to her first poster featuring her character from The Matrix Resurrections, the highly anticipated fourth film in the iconic sci-fi action film franchise. “And she’s here," Priyanka captioned her Matrix first look on social media. Details of her role have not been disclosed yet.

We don’t know how their rest of the year will top this but Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas definitely have some exciting events to look forward to.

