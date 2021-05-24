Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Indulge in PDA at BBMAs, Watch Video

Priyanka Chopra was one of the presenters at the Billboard Music Awards. Her husband Nick Jonas performed at the music awards ceremony and also hosted the event. Ahead of the night, Priyanka and Nick posed for the photographers at the venue. At that time, they also indulged in PDA. Priyanka and Nick shared a kiss ahead of the ceremony and fans are finding it cute.

Priyanka looked just as stunning as her husband, who was dressed in a green Fendi suit. She dazzled in a sparkly gold gown by Dolce & Gabbana, which featured blinding jewels, a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. She accessorized with an armor-like belt.

Page Six reported ahead of the ceremony that Priyanka will be a presenter at BBMAs, in part to help Nick, who is recovering from a cracked rib injury. “Priyanka is coming to LA from working in London to help Nick with his injury and to give him support,” a source told the outlet. “They have limited time in LA together, so she wanted to be there to support him.”

