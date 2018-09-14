Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Latest PDA is Unmissable; See Pictures
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are two love-struck couples that never shy away from PDA.
Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram
Ahead of fiance Nick Jonas' birthday, the two were seen together catching up for another vacation in Los Angeles. The pictures of the two, walking hand in hand and laughing around, are making rounds of the Internet. The two were joined by Hollywood producer Brian Grazer.
For the evening, Nick chose a white shirt with brown trousers and paired it up with a blue denim jacket. While the Fashion actress was all smiles dressed in a comfortable hot pink jumpsuit.
Take a look at their pictures
Priyanka and Nick, along with their families and close friends, had gathered in Mumbai for pre-wedding festivities, including a traditional 'roka' ceremony, on August 18.
On the work front, while Priyanka is shooting her new Hindi film The Sky Is Pink, Nick released a song with Robin Schulz called Right Now, which may or may not have some hidden messages for his bride-to-be.
