Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Little Girl Is Finally Home After 100 Days | Check Her First Picture

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took to their respective social media handles to share some great news this mother’s day. Their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas is finally home after 100 days. The couple dropped the first-ever picture with their daughter in which Priyanka can be seen holding her daughter as Nick sits alongside looking adorably at the little princess. Dropping the picture, Priyanka revealed that their daughter was born premature and had been in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) for 100 days.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” the actress wrote.

Priyanka further talked about how the last few months have been challenging for the family but added that everyone is now ‘overjoyed’ since their daughter is home. “Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you,” she added.

The Quantico actress also wished Mother’s Day to her fans and wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you. Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you Ps- thx @divya_jyoti masi for the picture and @akarikalai masi for MMs fit.”

Priyanka’s friends from Bollywood and fans were quick to shower love in the comment section. “So Happy she is finally home babe. Enjoy every bit of parenthood & all the milestones of being a mommy. Big hug n loads of love always," Preity Zinta wrote. Dia Mirza, Ranveer Singh, Sania Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, and Gauahar Khan among others also showered love on the family in the comment section. Priyanka’s cousin Parineeti Chopra also penned a note in the comment section and wrote, “Seeing the both of you like this the last three months has been both hard and inspiring. Mimi didi - I saw a soldier in the hospital - You. And little BD has taught us so much already and she doesn’t even know it! Chalo now time to start spoiling her."

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas also dropped the same picture on his Instagram account and called Priyanka an ‘incredible mother’. “Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you," he wrote.

