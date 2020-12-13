Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Looking to Have a Kid? Here's What We Know

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been married for two blissful years now and keep setting couple goals. They are currently living in London, while Priyanka shoots for her upcoming projects over the next year. Now, a source suggests that the couple is planning to have a baby in the 'near future'.

As per a website, they have been "talking about having children in their near future." However, earlier in July 2019, a source close to Priyanka and Nick had shared that they were under no pressure to have kids and they were professionally committed. "They are enjoying married life, traveling and working. The couple is OK with when it happens, it happens, and it will be a blessing," the source had then shared. The couple's current stance on babies is a change from last year.

Recently, Nick has shared how his time in quarantine has turned out to be with his wife. He said, "The biggest upside of all this has been that time at home, which me and Pri wouldn't have had, had this all (not) happened, as busy as our schedules have been over the last couple of years. That has been an upside, just for a little while, kind of planting our roots."

Meanwhile, Nick and Priyanka are also collaborating on the Sangeet Project for Amazon Prime Video. Rumours have also suggested that Nick may feature in a cameo role in Priyanka's Text For You. On the movies front, Priyanka next features in The White Tiger, for Netflix.